2 boulders block traffic outside Mount Laguna

MOUNT LAGUNA, Calif. – A local photographer captured a picture of two giant boulders that dropped onto a road near Mount Laguna Tuesday.

Brent Haywood was driving along Sunrise Highway from Mount Laguna to San Diego when he was halted. Two big boulders were blocking the roadway.

We got lucky today heading down the mountain from Mount Laguna into San Diego today. These two dropped onto the road sometime after I left for work……. A post shared by Brent Haywood (@brenthaywoodphotography) on Feb 28, 2017 at 2:52pm PST

Crews were working to remove the boulders, but no time frame of when it would be removed was provided. No one was hurt.

Other roads around San Diego County were closed due to flooding and threat of mudslides. In North County, state Route 78 will be closed through Wednesday afternoon between Academy and Haverford roads in the Ramona and San Pasqual areas due to the threat of boulders falling from rain-soaked hillsides, according to transportation officials.