Woman stabbed during fight outside PB bar
SAN DIEGO — A woman was stabbed during a fight outside a Pacific Beach nightclub, police said Monday.
The victim began arguing with a group of people inside Cabo Cantina around 10:15 p.m. Sunday and then the fight moved outside, police said. Someone in the group then stabbed the woman in the head with an unknown object.
The suspect fled the scene in a dark sedan, Buttle said. A description was not immediately available.
The injured woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injury.
32.797759 -117.250005