× Woman stabbed during fight outside PB bar

SAN DIEGO — A woman was stabbed during a fight outside a Pacific Beach nightclub, police said Monday.

The victim began arguing with a group of people inside Cabo Cantina around 10:15 p.m. Sunday and then the fight moved outside, police said. Someone in the group then stabbed the woman in the head with an unknown object.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark sedan, Buttle said. A description was not immediately available.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injury.