Water flows through Mt. Helix front yards

SAN DIEGO -- A front yard in Mount Helix-area turned into a wild river Monday after a winter storm drenched San Diego County.

Homeowner Linda Dobransky said the yard was designed to take in an overflow of water, but in the 15 years she’s lived in her home, her yard has never been this full of water.

The continued rain showers expected through the evening had Dobransky concerned for more flooding.

“Normally we get water, but not like that before. It was all the way from the bottom curve this time and I was taking the trash cans down and just said, 'no I can’t get them across there was so much water,'” said Dobransky.

Mt. Helix was just one of several areas across San Diego impacted by the storm. In Mission Valley, a 30-foot tree fell just before 11 a.m. at Mission Center Road near Murray Ridge Road. San Diego police officers directed traffic away from the eastbound lanes until city crews cleaned up the area.

Around that same time there were multiple accidents on northbound state Route 805. A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department fire engine was included in one of the crashes after a car rear ended it. Traffic was slow while police and tow trucks cleared the scene.