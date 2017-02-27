WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe ‘happy and healthy’ as birth nears at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — There’s still no baby yet, but April the giraffe and her baby are “happy and healthy.”

Animal Adventure Park in Harpurseville said the baby is still actively moving, “big baby kicks are noticeably obvious.”

“Still no baby, we have not announced active labor, mom and baby are happy and healthy,” the park wrote on Facebook in an update to hundreds of thousands of people watching the livestream on YouTube.

Sunday night, the zoo said April’s appetite suggests that people eagerly waiting for her to give birth might have to wait a little longer, FOX 5’s sister station PIX 11 reported.

“Though she could surprise us at any moment,” the zoo said.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for father, Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. Once the calf is born, the zoo will have a contest to name it. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.