× Trader Joe’s recalls apple sauce that may contain glass

SAN DIEGO — Trader Joe’s has issued a voluntary recall for variations of an unsweetened apple sauce over concerns about possible pieces of glass in the products’ jars.

Two of the three variations are sold in stores nationwide, while the other is available in multiple states, FOX reported.

The recalled products include Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce (with the barcode 00015905) and Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce (with the barcode 00194877).

The affected codes for the Gravenstein apple sauce are all codes through best before Aug. 8, 2018. The affected codes for the unsweetened apple sauce are all codes through best before Oct. 6, 2018.

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed, the grocery store chain said in a press release. The recall was issued Sunday.

“If you purchased any of these Unsweetened Apple Sauce products with the affected codes, please do not eat it,” the company said. “We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

Those with additional questions are instructed to call (626) 599-3817 or send the company an email.