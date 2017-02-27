Small plane crashes into home in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A plane crashed into a house in Riverside Monday afternoon in an incident a witness a mile away said felt like an earthquake.

Police began receiving phone calls about 4:41 p.m. about a plane “landing” near a residential area at Central and Streeter avenues, Riverside Police Department Lt. Charles Payne said.

A post shared by A Mess™ (@rebel_time_dork) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Police and the fire department were responding, and nearby homes were being evacuated, he said.

Payne had no information on injuries or casualties.

“The building I was in shook like a very short, small earthquake,” H.L Reyes said on Twitter.

Saw the crash and I can't stop shaking pic.twitter.com/oors0csLDa — ely Ⓥ (@babyzucchini) February 28, 2017

Check back for update on this developing story.