Robbers pawn stolen Marine Corps medallion following assault, deputies say

RAMONA, Calif. – Deputies are searching for two suspects who they say assaulted a Ramona man earlier this month and then stole the man’s Marine Corp medallion and chain.

The victim and suspects had been arguing outside a CVS on Main Street in Ramona on February 11 when the alleged robbery occurred.

“The two males led the resident to a garage on the property next door where they assaulted him and stole his Marine Corps medallion and gold chain,” deputies said.

The alleged robbers were then captured on security video at Jewelry World & Loan Pawn Shop trying to sell the stolen medallion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ramona Sheriff’s Station at 760-789-9157.