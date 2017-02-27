Winter storm floods Petco Park

SAN DIEGO – Petco Park flooded Monday after a winter rain storm hit San Diego.

A picture posted on social media showed the Major League ballpark field underwater.

San Diego Padres spokeswoman Shana Wilson told FOX 5 an amount of rain had fallen so quickly the drainage was slow to keep up. Field crews do not anticipate any damage from the standing water.

Wilson also added there is no grass on the field because they had just taken out all the dirt from the Monster Jam. Field crews planned to lay down new sod later this week.

The San Diego Padres are currently in Peoria, Arizona for spring training.

The tweet with the picture was deleted a short time later.