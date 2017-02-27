People hurt after turbulence diverts San Diego-flight

DENVER – At least two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation after an American Airlines flight from San Diego was diverted to Denver International Airport on Monday.

Three additional passengers were evaluated at the gate by paramedics, according to DIA.

American Airlines flight 1296 from San Diego to Chicago was diverted to DIA after the flight experienced turbulence, an airport spokesman said. The flight landed around 5:35 p.m.

Former San Diego Chargers player Terrell Fletcher was aboard the Chicago-bound plane and described the turbulence as “outrageous.” Fletcher posted video of the paramedics waiting at the DIA gate.

“Welp, I didn’t add ’emergency landing’ into my travel plans, but it is what it is. The turbulence was outrageous and did some damage to our plane so we had to land a few hours short of our destination. We are safe and we will all get to our destinations eventually, just not on our personal timetables,” Fletcher posted.

Two patients were evaluated and initially refused transport to the hospital. The individuals later changed their mind and are being transported to local hospitals.

American Airlines says a maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft.

There were 148 passengers and six crew members on board, according to the airline.

Passengers are being re-booked on other flights to Chicago.