LIVE BLOG: Rainstorm pummels San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A series of heavy showers are causing local flooding and road closures at dozen locations in the city of San Diego alone, according to police.

Road flooding and debris hazards were reported in various parts of the county, including Airway Road at La Media Road in Otay Mesa; Avenida del Rio, Camino de la Reina and Hotel Circle North in Mission Valley; Callan Road at North Torrey Pines Road in Torrey Pines; Carroll Canyon Road in Sorrento Valley; Country Club Road in Harmony Grove; Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach; La Jolla Boulevard in La Jolla; Lemon Crest Drive in Lakeside; Roselle Street in Sorrento Valley; and eastbound state Route 78 at Wynola Road in the Julian area.