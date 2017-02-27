Imperial Beach mayor wants federal investigation into Mexican sewage spill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- The mayor of Imperial Beach called for a federal investigation into a recent sewage spill in Mexico estimated to have released more than 140 million gallons of sewage into the Tijuana River.

Mayor Serge Dedina said the sewage spill happened earlier this month and that Mexico released the sewage for more than two weeks without notifying anyone north of the border.

"I think there was a planned, deliberate release. There was something that broke down and rather than fixing it and notifying us -- it took 17 days of sewage spill and then they notified us when it was over," said Dedina.

Sewage runoff from the Tijuana River is typical during a storm. Dedina said Monday there's a big difference between runoff and the spill believed to have put a foul odor through the city that residents complained of for days.

"We don't know what happened. We're going to wait and find out -- which is why we're asking for a federal investigation," said Dedina.

Rough surf, polluted water in Imperial Beach - runoff from Tijuana River... live storm coverage now at @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/VxmXz8lDuL — Jason Sloss (@JasonSlossFOX5) February 27, 2017