× Flash Flood Watch with gusty winds challenging Monday commuters

SAN DIEGO – Strong winds, mountain snow and potentially heavy rain, which could trigger flash flooding, are expected in various parts of San Diego County Monday as the second of two storms hits the region.

The weaker of the low pressure systems brought wind and light rain over the weekend. Most areas got less than a quarter-inch or rain, but a peak wind gust of 62 miles per hour was recorded on Volcan Mountain, according to the National Weather Service. A wind advisory for the mountains warning of winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts that may reach 65 mph in certain wind-prone areas will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Rainfall from the second storm is expected to focus on San Diego County and northern Baja. Anticipated precipitation amounts of around an inch along the coast and up to 3 inches in the mountains prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch for the beaches, the valleys and mountain areas below 5,000 feet. It will be in effect from 8 a.m. through Monday evening.

“Rainfall will impact the commutes and will likely lead to flows in the Tijuana River. Outside of San Diego County rainfall will be hit and miss, with only light accumulations expected,” according to the weather service.

Heavy rainfall in the Tijuana River Watershed may lead to heavy flows in the Tijuana River and tributaries. Urban and small stream flooding is expected and isolated flash flooding may be possible, according to the NWS

The storm will also bring periods of snow to the mountains, with the most significant amounts above 5,000 feet. A winter weather advisory for mountain areas above 5,000 feet will be in force from 8 a.m. Monday until 10 p.m.

Light snowfall is expected during the morning hours, followed by a heavier round during the late afternoon and evening.

Snow levels of around 4,000 feet in the early morning will rise to between 5,000 and 5,500 feet during the afternoon before falling back to about 4,000 feet overnight. Snowfall amounts are expected to be 3 to 6 inches with up to 8 inches on the highest peaks.

Forecasters warned that the wind, rain and snow could make for difficult driving conditions. Drivers were urged to use extra caution.