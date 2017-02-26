Trader Joe’s recalls apple sauce products that may contain glass

SAN DIEGO – Trader Joe’s grocery store has issued a voluntary recall of certain types of apple sauce because there may be glass in the products.

The recalled products include Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce (with the barcode 00015905) and Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce (with the barcode 00194877).

The affected codes for the Gravenstein apple sauce are all codes through best before Aug. 8, 2018. The affected codes for the unsweetened apple sauce are all codes through best before Oct. 6, 2018.

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed, the grocery store chain said in a press release. The recall was issued Sunday.

“If you purchased any of these Unsweetened Apple Sauce products with the affected codes, please do not eat it,” the company said. “We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce was also recalled. The other two products were distributed at all Trader Joe’s stores.