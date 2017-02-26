× Man leads officers on high-speed chase, crashes SUV into home

POWAY – Authorities Sunday searched for a man who led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed an SUV into a home.

The owners were inside the home on Coyotero Drive when it was hit in the predawn hours. They were not injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The chase started at 3:17 a.m. Sunday on state Route 163 at Genesee Avenue. Officers attempted to pull the SUV over because its driving was weaving, the CHP added.

The unidentified driver led authorities right to the Poway home, and then crashed into its side, demolishing its exterior, according to the CHP.

The suspect jumped out of the SUV, went over a fence and ran into the darkness, the CHP said. It was unknown whether the suspect was injured.