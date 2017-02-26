Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia vandalized

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. – Dozens of headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia were vandalized overnight – a week after St. Louis gravesites were damaged, police said.

Philadelphia police were investigating the vandalism at the Mount Carmel Cemetery after dozens of headstones were found broken or overturned Sunday morning. The discovery was made by a man who came to visit his father’s gravesite.

The attack follows the vandalizing of another Jewish cemetery in St. Louis and after Jewish centers around the U.S. received bomb threats.

Israel’s government has condemned the incidents, calling them “shocking.”