Border Patrol pursuit ends with multiple-car pileup

SAN DIEGO – A car that was reportedly being chased by the Border Patrol crashed at Lake Morena County Park in East County Sunday, critically injuring one person.

Six others had moderate injuries, and three people had minor injuries from the crash, said CalFire Capt. Isaac Sanchez.

The crash was first reported at 11:52 a.m. from the visitor center at 2550 Lake Morena Drive. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved, or where exactly the crash happened.

According to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs, the U.S. Border Patrol was pursuing a vehicle involved in the crash. A Border Patrol representative could not be reached for comment.

Sanchez said six ambulances were on scene, along with three fire trucks at the park.

Lake Morena is just off Buckman Springs Road in East County, a frequent smuggling route between the border near Campo and Interstate 8 near Pine Valley.