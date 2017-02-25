Hundreds of Affordable Care Act supporters rally in Vista

VISTA, Calif. — At least 250 supporters of the Affordable Care Act held a rally Saturday in Vista.

The event was held at the corner of Vista Village Drive and South Sante Fe Road.

“Healthcare I see as a human right. And we are so lucky in this country to have gotten the ACA and now to have it on the brink of having it thrown away frightens me to no end,” said Nancy James from Rancho Penasquitos.

The North County rally is one of many across the country arranged by the political group Our Revolution and at the request of Bernie Sanders.

“Bernie Sanders asked that we use today as a national day to hold rallies for health care. Not only health care but Medicare, Medicaid and social security,” said Joie Kincade with Our Revolution of North County.

The group says they invited Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) to attend, but when FOX 5 called the congressman’s office, staffers said they were unaware of the event and were not invited in advance.

Issa released a statement that reads in part:

“Americans are worried about the uncertainty on healthcare reform and it’s a concern that I share. Higher premiums, fewer coverage options, larger deductibles, and canceled plans, are all real life examples of the damage Obamacare has put on American families. Rather than preserving these failures, we should use this as an opportunity to work together to eliminate the consistent shortcomings of the Affordable Care Act to deliver the kind of healthcare we deserve.”

Those at the rally said it’s not having a solid alternative that has them worried.

“That’s the big question mark, the Republicans have no plan,” James said.

“At the very least I would hope that they keep the Affordable Care Act but I recognize there are problems with that. So the second option would be to tweak it and to make it more accessible and less expensive for everyone,” Kincade said.