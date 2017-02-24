× Woman found in burning car identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities released the name Friday of a woman found dead inside a fire-gutted car on a cul-de-sac near Santana High School.

Firefighters who extinguished the flames that engulfed the vehicle in the 11200 block of Mast Boulevard in Santee about 11 p.m. Wednesday discovered the badly burned body of 33-year-old Andrea Daves, according to sheriff’s officials.

The cause and circumstances of the Santee resident’s death remained under investigation Friday afternoon, Lt. Kenn Nelson said.

It was unclear if the car had been involved in a crash before catching fire.