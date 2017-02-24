× Speeding motorcyclist suffers head injury after colliding with truck

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A speeding motorcyclist suffered severe head trauma after colliding with a truck in Escondido Thursday.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a Toyota 4Runner at the intersection of Leslie Lane and N. Broadway around 9:15 p.m., according to police. The motorcyclist was ejected and transported to Palomar Medical Center.

The collision caused the 4Runner to flip on its side, but the 59-year-old driver was not hurt.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash, authorities said. Police continue to investigate.