Ramona HS open despite shooting rumors

RAMONA, Calif. – Ramona High School is open Friday despite “unsubstantiated rumors” about an alleged shooting planned on campus.

Principal Rowena Mak told parents in a letter Thursday that security and school officials followed protocols and classes would operate Friday as usual.

“Based on the information we have gathered, I am confident in stating that these rumors are just that --- unsubstantiated rumors, and we have every reason to believe that our campus is safe for all of us,” Mak said. “As parents, I trust that you will make the appropriate decision for your family on whether to send your child to school or not.”

Details about the specific threat have not been released.