School in Paradise Hills lockdown lifter following reports of nearby shooting

SAN DIEGO – A Paradise Hills elementary school was on lockdown for about 90 minutes Friday after a reports of a shooting in the area.

A man with a gunshot wound who showed up at a nearby hospital told police he was shot near Lee Elementary – now known as Pacific View Leadership Elementary – on Childs Avenue.

A black Volvo believed to be a suspect’s vehicle was located in the neighborhood, but a gunman was not found, police said. The lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as man between 6’2” and 6’4” tall, 200 pounds, short hair and wearing a brown jacket and shorts.