Music teacher sentenced to year in jail for sex acts with student

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A former Buena Vista High School music teacher and band director who engaged in sex acts with a male student over several years was sentenced Friday to a year in jail.

Jason Mangan, 38, must report for custody on March 9.

Mangan pleaded guilty to oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object.

Mangan also will have to register as a sex offender for life, according to Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Matzger.

Matzger said the sexual assaults took place between August 2010 and August 2011. Chula Vista police became aware of the crimes last year, when the now-22-year-old victim came forward with the accusations.

Mangan surrendered to police in late July and immediately posted bail.

The victim told authorities that he had been molested at the Otay Lakes Road campus on various occasions when he was 15 and again when he was 17.