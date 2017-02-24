Local congressmen react to town hall questions at swearing-in ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Local congressional leaders took part in a ceremonial swearing-in Friday.

In attendance were Rep. Darrell Issa (R-49th District), Rep. Juan Vargas (D-51st District) and Rep. Scott Peters (D-52nd District).

Two lawmakers were absent for the ceremony: Rep. Susan Davis (D-53rd District) and Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-50th District).

Davis's office told FOX 5 she spent the morning meeting with constituents.

Since President Trump has taken office, the country has erupted into a chain of protests and rallies. During the congressional recess, many lawmakers have held town hall meetings with constituents, some of them getting heated.

In San Diego, people have demanded face-to-face meetings with local congressional lawmakers.

Issa didn't hold an organized town hall meeting with constituents but yielded to pressure Tuesday when protesters from both sides gathered outside his district office in Vista.

Peters said he has held four town hall meetings since he has been home, including an event he co-hosted Wednesday night in Liberty Station with Davis. Seven hundred people attended.

"I think now people are really engaged. I think now there are some things to be concerned about with the new administration," Peters told FOX 5.

Peters is the only member of the San Diego congressional delegation to hold an organized town hall meeting.