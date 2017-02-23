Voters hold rally outside Rep. Duncan Hunter’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Demonstrators opposed to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and to President Trump's immigration policies rallied Thursday a short distance from a district office of Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-El Cajon.

Hunter is one of the congressional Republicans who has not held town hall meetings with constituents in the face of mounting protests. Activists have been appearing outside his district offices in El Cajon and Temecula for the past couple of weeks.

A note left on the door said the office was closed Thursday and would re-open on Friday.

According to multiple news accounts, a letter sent by Mike Harrison, Hunter's deputy chief of staff, noted that the congressman's representatives have met with "protest groups" over health care, immigration reform, the Trump administration and the request for Hunter to hold a town hall meeting.

Harrison said such a meeting would take place in the coming weeks.

However, Hunter ordered his staff to stop holding the meetings because members of the groups have filmed inside the office, impeded constituents who felt intimidated by their presence, disrupted neighboring businesses and disrespected law enforcement, said the letter, sent to a group called Indivisible San Diego.

Earlier this week, protesters rallied outside the Vista office of Republican Congressman Darrell Issa, only to be met by a group of counterprotesters who support him. Issa later came outside and answered questions from both sides.