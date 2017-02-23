Voters concerned about future of healthcare march to Rep. Darrell Issa’s house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. – Voters marched to the home of Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) Thursday night after they say they have been trying to schedule a meeting with him for weeks.

Three hundred to 400 constituents walked directly to his house in hopes of discussing his proposed repeal and replacement for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“We have sent you letters, we have sent you emails, we visited your office, we took out a full page ad and now we’ve come to your home. Please, we’re constutuents,” Ellen Montanari said.

“I used to take things like this for granted…now I’m old and I’m concerned,” said Steve Bosworth.

The congressman was not at his house but staffers passed out cookies to constituents as they passed by.

“Darrell Issa was very kind to offer us all cookies outside his house but my child can’t eat those cookies because of her medical condition and that’s why we’re here,” Crystal Ros said.

Staffers told FOX 5 the congressman was at a meeting with military service members.

Earlier this week, protesters rallied outside Issa's Vista office, only to be met by a group of counterprotesters who support him. Issa later came outside and answered questions from both sides.

Issa will be on the FOX 5 Morning News at 7 a.m. to answer the questions of his constituents.