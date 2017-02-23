3 arrested, 2 at large in separate stolen vehicle pursuits

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Two brief pursuits involving stolen vehicles in National City left three people facing charges Thursday and two others sought by police.

The most recent of the apparently unrelated chases got underway when an officer attempted to pull over a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck in an alley off the 100 block of National City Boulevard around 12:20 a.m., according to National City police.

The driver stopped in an alley off McKinley Avenue after a roughly 2-mile pursuit, exited the vehicle and he and a passenger ran off, police said. Neither was located during a subsequent search.

The first pursuit began shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A records check of the license plate number on a vehicle spotted in the 400 block of East Eighth Street indicated it was stolen. An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued on, police said.

The driver crashed the car into a parked vehicle in the 600 block of East Second Street a couple minutes later and kept driving, but stopped shortly afterward on the offramp from northbound Interstate 5 to Division Street and surrendered, police said.

The driver, a 36-year-old Chula Vista man, was arrested, as was his backseat passenger, a 30-year-old San Diego man with a warrant out for his arrest. A second passenger, a 27-year-old San Diego woman, was cited after she was allegedly found in possession of narcotics paraphernalia, police said.

None of the suspects’ names were immediately released.