SUV hits, kills man on highway

SAN DIEGO — An SUV struck and killed a man alongside state Route 52 in Tierrasanta late Thursday afternoon.

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, about three miles east of Santo Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man, who was next to an apparently disabled commercial truck on the shoulder of the roadway, died at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Robert Catano said. The victim’s name was not immediately available.

The crash forced the closure of one eastbound lane on the freeway and prompted the CHP to issue a congestion alert for the area.

Eastbound SR-52 at Santo Rd. closed after fatal crash. All traffic diverted to Santo Rd. @SalvadorSDnews will have an update on FOX 5 at 10. — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) February 24, 2017