Police shut down two illegal marijuana dispensaries

SAN DIEGO — Police shut down an allegedly illegal Miramar-area marijuana dispensary Thursday.

Narcotics-enforcement officers served a search warrant at the business in the 8900 block of Activity Road about 9 a.m. and seized around 47 pounds of harvested cannabis, 1,700 edible products containing the drug and 1,900 pieces of concentrated marijuana, SDPD Lt. Matt Novak said.

They also confiscated $13,000 in cash and business records, the lieutenant said.

Three employees were taken into custody and received misdemeanor citations for alleged illicit sales of marijuana and operation of an illegal business, according to Novak.

On Wednesday morning, police shuttered another allegedly illegal marijuana dispensary in the 100 block of West San Ysidro Boulevard and seized about 10 pounds of marijuana buds and leaves, various types of edible and concentrated cannabis, and roughly $3,400 in currency.

One employee was arrested and issued a citation for unlawful sales of marijuana and operation of an illegal business, Novak said.

32.895815 -117.134895