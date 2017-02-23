Padres Hunter Renfroe hopes to continue hitting success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEORIA, Ariz. - The San Diego Padres are wrapping up their first week of spring training and one player to keep an eye out this season is Hunter Renfroe.

Padres outfielder Renfroe enjoyed a robust Major League Baseball debut with the San Diego team late last season. In just 11 games, he hit four home runs and became the first player ever to hit one off the top of the Western Metal Supply Building in Petco Park.

This season, the 25-year-old hopes to continue his heavy hitting.

Renfroe talked to FOX 5's Jordan Whitley in Peoria Thursday.