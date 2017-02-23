× WATCH: Live video of giraffe preparing to give birth back up after being suspended

HARPURSVILLE, NY — “Baby Giraffe Watch” is back up and running at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

The park is live streaming April the giraffe, who is expecting a baby calf at any time.

Millions had been watching the stream for hours until it was removed from YouTube early Thursday morning. The park said in a Facebook post: “YouTube has suspended the LIVE FEED for nudity & sexual content.”

The stream was live again by about 9 a.m. YouTube has not released a statement on the matter.

According to the park, April is 15 years old and is giving birth to her fourth calf. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and will be about 6 feet tall when it is born.

The park will hold a contest to name the giraffe.