Marines commemorate Purple Heart recipients

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Hundreds gathered Wednesday for the unveiling of the first Purple Heart monument at the 5th Marine Regiment headquarters.

Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan wore their medals with pride.

Gunnery Sgt. Jorge Delgadillo was wounded while fighting in Hellman Province, Afghanistan in 2010.

“It’s not the medal that anyone wants to receive, but when you see people recognize it and respond, you understand it’s important,” said Delgadillo.

The monument commemorates the 5th Regiment of the Marine Corps, known as one of the most decorated and battle-tested regiments in Marine Corps history.

The Purple Heart is awarded when a service member is wounded by enemy fire. The motto engraved on the memorial reads, "All gave some, but some gave all."