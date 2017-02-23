Man whose nose was partially bitten off faces accused attacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man accused of bumping a pedestrian with a shopping cart in the East Village downtown, then attacking the victim with an umbrella, gouging an eye and biting off part of his nose, must stand trial on charges of aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon, a judge ruled Thursday.

Glenn Ali Davis, 45, faces up to life in prison if convicted in the Dec. 29 attack on 60-year-old Jeffrey Maes.

Maes testified during a preliminary hearing that he was walking to the grocery store about 8:30 p.m. when Davis ran into him with his cart on Market Street near Park Boulevard.

"I said, `Be careful. There are seniors around,"' Maes testified.

Maes said Davis' response was, "I'll show you what I'm going to do."

The victim said Davis grabbed an umbrella from his belongings and swung it at him. Davis then tackled Maes, gouged his eye, and bit off part of his nose, the victim testified.

Paramedics took Maes to a hospital for treatment of his injuries and Davis was arrested at the scene.

Maes testified that doctors have to wait for the swelling to go down in his eye before they can perform a needed operation.

Superior Court Judge Runston Maino ruled that enough evidence was presented for Davis to stand trial. A readiness conference was scheduled May 22 and trial set for June 20.