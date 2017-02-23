× Man forces woman into car during Otay Mesa kidnapping

SAN DIEGO – A man pulled a woman out of her vehicle and pushed her into his vehicle before driving away Thursday, police said.

San Diego police received a call about the attack at Coronado Avenue at Beyer Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. The witness told police the suspect drove away with the victim inside.

The suspect was described as a clean-shaven bald Hispanic man in his 40s, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall.

The victim is a Hispanic woman in her 30s, 5-feet, 3-inches tall with long hair and a medium build.

It was not immediately known if the suspect and victim know each other.

No other information was provided.