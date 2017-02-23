× Man accused of firing shots into apartment arrested

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Shots were fired into a San Marcos apartment building Wednesday, but no one was struck and deputies later arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the attack, which is believed to be gang-related.

Deputies were called about 4:45 p.m. to the 400 block of Autumn Drive and found that bullets had struck the building and one had “penetrated an uninvolved occupied apartment,” according to Sgt. Michael Arens of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“The victim and suspects had fled,” Arens said. “The suspects were described as two Hispanic males who fled in a white Jeep.”

About an hour after the shooting, detectives arrested one suspect, identified as Eduardo Sotelo, in Vista, Arens said.

The second suspect remains outstanding, Arens said.