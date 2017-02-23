Lifeguards fear fire chief is trying to phase them out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The head of the San Diego Lifeguards Union is concerned new procedures being implemented by the fire department are meant to phase out the Lifeguard service.

Lifeguard Sgt, Ed Harris said Fire Chief Brian Fennessy is training firefighters to eventually take over duties that lifeguards are currently responsible for. Harris said that Fennessy is placing unqualified firefighters on swift-water rescue teams. And fire crews are now being dispatched to all lifeguard calls even when they are not needed, "wasting resources and tax-payer money," Harris charged.

"This fire chief has made it very clear he is looking to change the way we do business. He is looking to include firefighters in everything we do, and we just wonder why," said Harris.

Fennessy called the allegations "nonsense and ridiculous."

"Nobody is looking to push them out. It would not make sense for firefighters to take on duties and responsibilities that lifeguards are trained for," said Fennessy.

The chief said the new procedures are in response to an independent study conducted recently that looked into fire and lifeguard procedures. According to Fennessy, the procedural changes were recommended to improve response times and make things more efficient.

Lifeguards make up a division within the San Diego Fire Department headed by Chief Fennessy.