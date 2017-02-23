× Coronado HS on lockdown after social media threat: police

CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threat was made on social media, according to police.

Officers are at the school investigating the reported threat.

“We are asking parents not to respond to the school and attempt to pick up their children at this time. We will continue to send updates as they become available,” police said.

School officials sent the following information to parents:

CHS is currently in lockdown. There is no immediate threat. We are awaiting support from the Coronado Police Department. We will provide additional information shortly.

