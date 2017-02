× Car fire leads to “suspicious death” investigation

LAKESIDE – An investigation was underway Thursday after a car fire in Lakeside led to the discovery of a body.

Deputies were initially sent to the 11000 block of Mast Boulevard around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials. Homicide detectives were later summoned to investigate, sheriff’s officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the vehicle had been involved in a crash before it caught fire.