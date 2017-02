LOS ANGELES – Pregnant Beyoncé canceled her scheduled Coachella appearance citing “doctors orders,” TMZ reported Thursday.

The mother of one who is expecting twins will not headline the two-weekend desert music festival in April.

“Bey cited ‘doctor’s orders’ as the reason for bailing on the festival. The singer says she will headline at Coachella the following year,” TMZ reported.

It was unknown who would replace Beyonce.