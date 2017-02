× Winning ticket for $435M Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana

SAN DIEGO — The winning ticket in Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing was sold in Indiana, according to the Powerball website.

By Wednesday night, the jackpot had increased from $403 million to an estimated $435 million.

The winning numbers were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2.

The prize for the next drawing Saturday night is $40 million.