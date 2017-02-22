× San Diego woman shares photos from historic SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch

SAN DIEGO – A navigation error forced SpaceX to delay its shipment to the International Space Station Wednesday, following an otherwise smooth flight of the Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s historic moon pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Sunday.

San Diego resident Peggy Gartin shared her photos and experience of witnessing Sunday’s SpaceX Falcon 9 Dragon rocket launch.

“Carl Sagan once said that the sky calls to us and I think that’s really true,” said Gartin.

The admitted “space geek” applied for and received social media credentials from NASA to be part of the 50 person civilian social media team.

“We were right next to the press section. We were really three and a half miles away from the rocket itself. But we saw a lot and we heard a really loud rocket launch which was extremely cool,” said Gartin.

Following a minor delay Saturday, Gartin was able to witness the Falcon 9 rocket finally lift off.

“It’s so so loud. It just makes everything vibrate. You almost feel your heart coming out of your chest. It’s really something else,” said Gartin.

SpaceX launched the Dragon capsule Sunday from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch complex 39A, it’s the same spot where astronauts flew to the moon in the late 60s and early 70s.

SpaceX has a 20-year lease with NASA for 39A and besides launching station cargo from there, the company hopes to send up astronauts as early as next year.

“We got to see a lot of what goes into maintaining a rocket program. And now Space X is coming in, so it’s not just NASA — it’s NASA and Space X and that was just amazing. It was really great to see a historic launch from the launch pad that has launched all the moon missions,” said Gartin. “To have an average citizen like myself witness it first hand, it felt like a real privilege.”