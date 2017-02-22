Powerball jackpot hits $403 million

A customer buys Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. Dozens of people lined up outside of Kavanagh Liquors, a store that has had several multi-million dollar winners, to -purchase Powerball tickets in hopes of winning the estimated record-breaking $1.5 billion dollar jackpot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot is on the rise after nobody won Saturday’s drawing.

Lottery officials estimate that the jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has reached $403 million, making it the tenth largest in Powerball history.

Whoever wins the jackpot can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment or in an annuity paid out over 29 years.

After taxes, the lump sum payment is $243.9 million.

The highest jackpot was achieved a little over a year ago, with an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That was split between winners in Florida, California and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 44 states, including North Carolina, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

