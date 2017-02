× MTS security officer dragged by taxi

SAN DIEGO – A Metropolitan Transit System officer was dragged by a taxi cab Wednesday and the search for the driver was underway, police said.

San Diego police were looking for Orange Cab No. 4163 after it hit an MTS officer and left the area.

The security officer did not suffer serious injuries when he was dragged by the cab around 11:30 a.m.

No other information was provided.