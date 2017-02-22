Las Vegas man accused of murdering woman in Escondido caught

SAN DIEGO – A Las Vegas gang member was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a homeless woman whose body was found along the roadside near the Lawrence Welk Resort Village in an unincorporated area of Escondido last month, police reported.

Paul Castro, 27, was taken into custody by San Diego County sheriff’s detectives with the help of Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers, according to homicide Lt. Kenn Nelson.

Castro, a documented gang member, is awaiting extradition to San Diego to face charges stemming from the death of 23-year-old Antonia Herrera, Nelson said.

A resident taking a walk discovered Herrera’s body on an embankment in the 27600 block of Champagne Boulevard on Jan. 12.

Detectives believe she was killed elsewhere, then dumped on the sloping roadside just west of the Champagne Village senior housing development, according to Nelson.

The cause of death and a motive for the homicide were not released.