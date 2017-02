Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – California Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash in Mission Bay that left a car mangled and driver injured early Wednesday.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on I-5 near Sea World Drive.

Man drives off SB 5 freeway, rolls car multiple times - taken to hospital with major injuries. More on the investigation on @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/A0ezaIWciD — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) February 22, 2017

The driver reportedly veered off the highway, hit a tree stump and rolled several times. The man was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

No word on whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.