CHP officer dies after crashing into pole during Sacramento pursuit

SACRAMENTO -- A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer died Wednesday night after crashing into a pole during a pursuit in South Sacramento, KTXL reported.

Thirty-one-year-old Lucas Chellew, a CHP officer for eight years, was ejected from his motorcycle. He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.

No information was released about the suspect involved in the pursuit.

An investigation is underway.

