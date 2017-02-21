Student spread anti-KKK message after ‘misunderstanding’ at basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Days after controversial signs were held up at a basketball game, Carlsbad High School students responded to the "misunderstanding."

Last weekend, students participating in a cheering competition between two North County high schools held up signs appearing to show the letters KKK. School officials immediately took the signs away from the students and later explained what happened.

“…during the game a few students held up handmade signs symbolizing a 'K'. The K was short for 'OK,' and is generally used by students in text messages. The signs were created by students as a response to the opposing team’s chants, and were not intended to be held up next to each other, or to represent a message other than 'OK.'"

"It's kind of a coincidence that three 'K's were next to each other. In the photo, students were laughing so I'm pretty sure students knew what was happening," one Carlsbad student told FOX 5.

With the permission of the school district, students returned to school after the President's Day weekend and handed fliers with an anti-KKK message to their peers.

"The fliers are to reminder everyone that it's not okay. [KKK] means something to other people even if it doesn't to them," another student said.

School officials said the investigation is ongoing, but the students who held up the controversial signs will not face consequences.