San Diego schools could cut 21 officers due to budget cuts

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss proposed cuts as it faces an expected $124 million budget shortfall.

FOX 5 has learned some of the cuts may affect safety in San Diego schools.

“The school police department is looking at a 25 percent cut to their budget in operation costs,” said San Diego School Police Officers' Association President Dana Ellis.

Ellis said school police are the first line of response when it comes to any potential issues at school.

“We were there at Morse when they had reports of a person on campus with a weapon, same thing at Chollas Mead a couple of weeks back,” said Ellis. “Our community service officers are police officers, our first line of safety and security on the campuses they are assigned to.”

Ellis said 17 community service officers, two school patrol officers, one detective and a police sergeant stand to lose their jobs. She said it’s part of the central office cuts the district is proposing.

“Notifications have been sent out to the affected staff that they could be losing their jobs or demoted or essentially their current position,” said Ellis.

She said with 43 sworn officers and the 17 community officers serving 30 elementary schools, the department is already stretched thin.

“It’s a ratio of about three officers per 10,000 students,” said Ellis.

That’s compared to the San Diego Police Department’s ratio of 13 officers per 10,000 residents and a national average of 21 officers per 10,000 residents.

“Not a lot of personnel to handle potential issues,” said Ellis. “In this time and age, safety is not anything to mess around with.”

FOX 5 reached out to San Diego Unified School District and we were given the following statement from Interim Police Chief Michael Marquez: