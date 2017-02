SAN DIEGO – A group of President Donald Trump supporters and people opposed to the president held dueling rallies Tuesday morning in front of Republican Congressman Darrell Issa’s office in Vista.

The group called 49th District for President Donald -J- Trump gathered Tuesday morning to show support for Issa, President Trump and his agenda.

Tuesday’s rally was in response to critics of Trump who have been holding weekly protests in front of Issa’s office.