Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pictures on social media

OROVILLE, Calif. – A handful of Oroville Dam workers are without a job after they posted spillway photographs to social media, state officials said.

Five employees working under the Folsum contracting company Syblon Reid violated terms of their contract by posting the pictures, a California Department of Water Resources spokesperson told KRON.

A Syblon Reid contractor had forbidden a spillway team from capturing any activities at the Oroville Dam and sharing the content on social media, FOX 40 reported. The contracting company has enforced the “no social media/no photos” policy at all of their construction sites.

The former employees were not identified.