MISSION VALLEY — A man armed with a gun was arrested Tuesday morning at a Mission Valley motel, according to police.

Officers responded to the Motel 6 in the 2400 block of Hotel Circle North about 8:30 a.m., on a report of a man with a gun and a shot fired near the pool, according to a San Diego police spokesman.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured.